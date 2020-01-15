Killer Inside: Aaron Hernandez’s chilling private phone calls from prison – from asking for gun sponsorships to threatening his mum

Mind Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez contains a chilling look into the mind of the NFL New England patriot tight end who shot and killed Odin Lloyd in an industrial park in Massachusetts.

But one of the most shocking elements of the show is the private calls from Aaron to his loved ones from behind bars – which reveal him joking about the murder threatening family members and ‘getting a gun sponsorship deal out of being in jail’.

In one chat with his agent, Brian Murphy, the friendly pair are heard joking as Brian tells him he’s ‘still trying to set up deals’ for him, but Nike wouldn’t bite as they ‘couldn’t put swooshes on the jumpsuit.’

Aaron then cracks up laughing, and said: ‘Hey, can you get me a [gun brand] Smith and Wesson deal?’

The gallows humour caused Brian to laugh, as he responded: ‘No. I can not get you a Smith and Wesson deal, you f!’

At the time of the phone call, Hernandez was in prison for shooting and killing 27-year-old Odin Lloyd, with two friends as accomplices.

Aaron was also heard having a series of rows with his mother Terri, as the cold relationship with the pair caused him to threaten violence.

Blaming her for ‘how he turned out’, he told her: ‘You made decision that like, you don’t like… they’re the worst. I don’t put you down, but you fed my whole life up.

‘You don’t put me down but I fed your whole life up?,’ she responded. ‘I ain’t living with that.’

‘I was the happiest fking little kid in the world, and you fked me up. And I just lost my father. And I had to go to college. And I had nobody,’ he responded. ‘What the fk did you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?’

‘Oh my God. If I was with you right now, I would’ve probably punch the st out of you,’ he then told her. ‘Like… I don’t even know why. You bring me to this level.’

The NFL player also moaned to her about the gay inmates telling her in another conversation: ‘You got some flamboyant fts walking around.’

In this chat, in which Terri is on his side, his mother sounds disgusted as she responded: ‘That’s crazy if they’re out there, and they just go around because… and prance it.’

‘Yeah, it’s just ridiculous, and people talk to them, like what the fk are you talking to them for?,’ he told her back, as if he wasn’t in jail for literally killing someone in cold blood and continued life as normal afterwards.

But that conversation wouldn’t fly with his fiancee Shayanna, who shuts him down when he starts talking about ‘one of those things’ entering the prison.

‘Stop calling them “those things”. Stop it. That is so rude,’ she tells him immediately.

‘No. They got titties,’ he responded, to which she straight out told him: ‘I don’t care! They’re called transgender. They’re transgender, don’t call them “those things”.’

When he refused, she told him to ‘stop hopping on the bandwagon and be a leader’.

In a twist to that story, his former high school best friend claims they had a sexual relationship while experimenting in school, and that their relationship was ‘on/off’ for two years.

Hernandez was found in his cell dead by suicide in 2017 just two days after he was cleared for the murder of two other men.

In his autopsy, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy – brain damage caused by repeated head injuries, which at times causes lack of impulse control, and increased aggression and anger.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is available now on Netflix.





