killer,-19,-who-stabbed-man-to-death-for-his-rucksack-jailed-for-life

A teenager who stabbed a man to death with a 20cm-long kitchen knife for his rucksack, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years imprisonment.

Shackim Purnell-Taylor, 19, stabbed 22-year-old Leo Marcus in the heart after ambushing him in an alleyway in Woolwich, southeast London on 10 July last year.

Mr Marcus refused to hand over his rucksack and mountain bike and managed to wrestle the thief to the ground.

But Purnell-Taylor reached for a knife in his clothing and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the arm, buttock, shoulder and thighs.

Mr Marcus suffered six deep wounds, including a 12cm chest wound that pierced his heart. He was pronounced dead the same day.

Purnell-Taylor claimed he acted in self-defence but was convicted of murder by an Old Bailey jury.

The teenager has previous convictions for robbery, assault, two counts of possession of a blade, theft, supplying class A drugs and witness intimidation.

CCTV from the area showed Purnell-Taylor leaving his home in Gunyard Mews, Woolwich, and walking to a bus stop where he could see who was walking past.

Anthony Orchard, QC, prosecuting, said Purnell-Taylor spotted Mr Marcus and 22 seconds after he entered the alleyway, he was behind him with a long knife in his hand.

He said a witness saw ‘a knife being plunged into Leo Marcus’s back on several occasions.’

A pathologist said that the knife used to kill Mr Marcus had been thrust into his body six times.

One wound penetrated his heart and his lung and while hands were marked with defensive wounds.

The court heard how police retrieved 157 wraps of drugs from Purnell-Taylor’s underwear.

Purnell-Taylor, of Gunyard Mews, Woolwich, admitted robbery and possession of a knife.

He denied but was convicted of murder.

Catherine Gould, from the CPS, said: ‘This was a violent and fatal attack.

‘Purnell-Taylor followed Leo down an alleyway in the middle of the day and attacked him while he was vulnerable and had his back to him.

‘Leo was stabbed six times to steal a rucksack which was then left at the scene, demonstrating the futility of this devastating violence.’