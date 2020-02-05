kieran-tierney-and-reiss-nelson-cut-holidays-short-to-work-on-arsenal-returns

Arsenal duo Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson have interrupted their holidays this week as they step up their bids to get back to full fitness.

The club’s players are due to begin a warm-weather training camp in Dubai on Friday as part of their two-week winter break. Prior to that, the squad have been given time off and many have already headed to the Middle East.

Tierney and Nelson have travelled out early, too, but have continued to work on their rehabilitation as they return from injury.

The duo are working in the gym with members of Arsenal’s fitness team.

Nelson has not played since January 11 due to a hamstring injury, but is hoping to be back this month — possibly when Arsenal face Newcastle on February 16.

Tierney, meanwhile, has been out since December 9 after dislocating his shoulder against West Ham and is hoping to be back in full training next month. Their returns will be a welcome boost for head coach Mikel Arteta, who is still looking to implement his style.

The break has come at an ideal time for the Spaniard who, after being appointed in December during the busy festive schedule, has had limited time on the training ground.

“We are looking forward to a change of routine, with some warm-weather training,” said Arteta.