Kids hungry and bored? These restaurants have a kit for that

An assortment of donuts at Vincent Van Doughnut. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

Roberto Rodriguez

Off the Menu’s quarantine bureau includes a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old, so we are keenly aware that keeping children occupied during these fraught times is a Herculean task. Possibly Sisphyean.Anyway, here are some restaurants and other venues offering meal or food-decorating kits with kids in mind. Availability and pricing is subject to change.• Eckert’s offers Easter-themed cookie ($8.99) and cupcake ($6.99) decorating kits. The kits include (baked) cookies and cupcakes, icing, sprinkles and more.• Pi Pizzeria has introduced the Pi Pizza Maker Kit ($10), which includes pizza dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni slices, cornmeal — and “fun math and geometry worksheets for all levels.” Answers included.• Vincent Van Doughnut is selling the Quarantine Doughnut Decorating Kit ($25): a half-dozen doughnuts with toppings. Call a day in advance to order.Are you offering something similar? Email [email protected] with the details, and we will add you to the list.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

An assortment of donuts at Vincent Van Doughnut. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez