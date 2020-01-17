kidnapped-us-teen-uses-snapchat-to-lead-police-to-her-in-san-jose-motel

Cops tracked the teen’s location from her Snapchat post (Representational)

Los Angeles:

A California teen who had been drugged and kidnapped was rescued by police this week after using Snapchat to alert her friends to her abduction.

Police said the 14-year-old victim on Tuesday notified friends she had been kidnapped via the popular app and they were able to determine her location and alert authorities.

One man was arrested as he left the motel in San Jose, in northern California, where the girl was being held and two other suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

They said one of the suspects, Albert Vasquez, 55, met the victim shortly before her abduction and gave her drugs that left her incapacitated.

Vasquez then called the two other suspects who put the teen in their vehicle against her will, police said.

Vasquez allegedly raped the teen in the car before taking her to a motel where he sexually assaulted her again.

He has been charges with multiple felony counts including kidnapping to commit rape and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.

The two other suspects — Antonio Salvador and Hediberto Avarenga — were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

