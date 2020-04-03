Kiana Ledé’s Debut Album ‘KIKI’ Is a Huge Mood

Kiana Ledé’s hugely anticipated debut album KIKI has arrived and it’s full of the unapologetically independent messages we need to pull through the next few weeks of self-isolation. And, it would seem, Twitter fully agrees.

The 17-track-long album features contributions from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Col3trane, Arin Ray, and more. Ledé and Lennox also posted a video for their track “Chocolate,” which you can watch below.

Ledé announced the album’s title on February 28th, 2020, in a preview trailer for the album on her social media. The album’s release date was announced on March 9th, 2020, along with dates for a European tour which has since been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stream the album below and keep scrolling for our favorite Twitter reactions to the drop.

R&B is saved

Unfortunately, romance didn’t make it

“i am a single queen you know the fucking vibes, fuck men these days, FUCK them all, they’ll hurt everyone’s feelings and fuck them all…..” WHY IS KIANA LIKE THIS SHE REALLY PUT A TIK TOK LINE IN HER SONGSHSJSJSJ #KIKI pic.twitter.com/L71es9euwU

— abby ➐ (@sadinthebooth) April 3, 2020

We have no choice but to stan

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

