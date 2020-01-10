khloe-kardashian-slammed-by-celebs-for-promoting-weight-loss-shake-in-‘disgraceful’-ad

Khloe Kardashian has been slammed once again for promoting a weight loss product online.

Celebrities like Jameela Jamil and Vogue Williams blasted the reality star for raving about the benefits of the Flat Tummy Co’s shake in a sponsored Instagram post.

Khloe posed in active wear while holding up Flat Tummy Co’s powder and a shake in the other hand in the controversial snap.

She captioned it: ‘Okay… LISTEN UP. I’ve posted with @flattummyco’s shakes many times in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and a nutritionist.

‘But seriously guys, everything counts. THESE SHAKES WORK to help get that tummy back to flat.’

The Good Place actress Jameela accused Khloe of encouraging an ‘eating disorder culture’.

Sharing a screen grab of Khloe’s tweet about the product, she wrote: ‘Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah. IS SHE POOR?’

Vogue Williams also went on a long tirade, saying Khloe was ‘disgraceful’ for trying to ‘make a quick buck’ using the product.

‘Flat tummy shakes DO NOT WORK! This all done for money, please don’t believe it,’ she ranted.

‘The only way to lose weight is to eat more healthy food and train. Shame on you @khloekardashian you know this is bt.’

It’s not the first time Khloe’s – along with other members of the Kardashian family – has faced backlash for advertising a range of weight loss products on social media, including detox teas, appetite-suppressing lollipops and waist trainers.

Jameela previously called out Khloe back in March for promoting ‘meal replacement’ detox shakes.

The presenter wrote: ‘If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…

‘And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy… then I guess I have to.’ Jameela then listed the possible side effects from Flat Tummy Tea products, as cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration.’

