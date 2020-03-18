Khloe Kardashian Shares Very Raunchy Beyonce Video To Hint At How She Feels About Tristan Thompson — Fans Predict True Will Have A Sibling Soon

By the looks of things, Khloe Kardashian is in full sexy mood and ready to have some fun a la Beyoncé, and many fans have already predicted that Tristan Thompson is part of the festivities.

Last week, it was announced that due to the coronavirus, the NBA season was postponed, and around the same time, Khloe took to social media where she posted a very raunchy video of Beyoncé performing “Drunk In Love,” and she explained that was her mood at the moment.

Many fans joked that in nine months that Tristan and Khloe will have another baby. The pair split after the epic Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, but the post seems to indicate that all is going well.

An insider told Hollywood Life: “The way Tristan has shown up for True and the unmistakable love and bond between them absolutely softened Khloe’s heart towards him, and she loves seeing it. It definitely helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and seeing how happy she gets when her daddy is around, does make Khloe want him around more, it’s only natural.”

The family friend went on to say: “Tristan has been really good about making his relationship with True a priority. He’s head over heels in love with her, and the older she gets, the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time, he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a very demanding schedule with his games and his practices, but he goes out of his way to make it to LA to get his daddy-daughter time in. Any opportunity with his busy schedule that he can take to see True he does, and he will always be Facetiming while on the road. He is a constant presence.”

The pal concluded by: “They’re co-parenting and talking more and more now that it’s been a year since the Jordyn Woods incident. They’ve come leaps and bounds since last year. Despite what he did, everyone really liked Tristan. It seems Khloe really does want to try to make things work with him, but they’re just taking it slow. She’s doing everything she’s doing for True.”

Khloe knows what she wants.



