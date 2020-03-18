khloe-kardashian-reminds-fans-of-the-power-of-prayer

Khloe Kardashian is reminding her fans about the power of prayer these days, during the difficult times that we’re in. Most of the countries on the planet are in lockdown these days, and people are doing their best to try and help fight this virus.

‘Praying for you, True & the whole family! Stay safe & wash your hands!!! Everything will be okay, 💕’ Khloe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You have been through so many things, and every day you are stronger than ever. You really are my inspiration in life, an excellent mother. I admire you today and forever. Many positive vibes for you and your family!✨💕’

A follower said: ‘Stay Safe Koko, you and your little girl❤️ big hugs from Italy..we know very well this invisible monster..💕’

Someone else addressed the haters who hopped in the comments: ‘y’all nasty down here @khloekardashian just tryna post some peaceful stuff and y’all nasty.’

One follower posted this: ‘Prayers are the gateway to GOD & our prayers work!! Because he always answers!!’

A commenter asked Khloe: ‘You think prayer is doing to stop a pandemic disease? Some higher force? Really? Proper prevention methods and good hygiene will. Not prayer.’

One fan told the KUWK star that it’s ‘So so important! Prayers so very needed during these times.’

Someone else said: ‘It’s amazing how all of a sudden folks are becoming religious and praying😂😂 where were the prayers before this catastrophe??’

In other news, it’s been just revealed that Khloe is in a full sexy mood and ready to have some fun a la Beyoncé, and many fans have already predicted that Tristan Thompson is also involved.

Last week, it was revealed that due to the coronavirus, the NBA season was postponed.

Also, a few days ago, Khloe took to social media, where she posted a very raunchy video of Beyoncé performing 'Drunk In Love,' and she explained that was her mood at the moment. As expected. fans believed that



