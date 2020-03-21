khloe-kardashian-hangs-out-with-ex-tristan-thompson-and-daughter-true-for-quarantine



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have one baby together, True, and while they’re not currently dating anymore due to Thompson’s various cheating scandals, the family has been spending more time than ever on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting nationwide self-quarantine.

Us Magazine recently spoke with a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star who said the trio are currently hanging out together during this challenging time. Another insider explained that Khloe doesn’t actually have any bad feelings toward Tristan anymore.

She has since moved on from the cheating scandals. Many fans online have wondered if they’re getting back together due to the amount of time they’ve been spending as a family. The source addressed this rumor, arguing that she has developed somewhat of a “soft spot” for him.

The insider added, “Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan,” because after all, he is True’s father. As it was previously reported, Tristan, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, offered a glimpse into his family life earlier this week.

He shared several selfies on the ‘Gram, including one where he was hanging out on his couch with an old school Puff Daddy t-shirt. Khloe, on the other hand, has spent her time sharing inspirational quotes and memes on social media and also reminding people about the importance of staying behind doors.

As fans of the Kar-Jenner family know, Khloe and Tristan have been taking care of their only child together as a separated couple after first calling off their romance in February 2019. A source who spoke with Us Magazine one year later claimed there are no plans to recouple anytime soon.

As it was noted above, Khloe and Tristan were embroiled in not one but two cheating scandals since they first started dating, including back in 2018 when Tristan was caught cheating on her right around the same time as she was scheduled to give birth.

Additionally, Tristan cheated on her again with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, although, it was reported that they merely kissed at a party.



