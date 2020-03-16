Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Her Daughter True Thompson Amidst Social Distancing

Khloe Kardashian is at home with her baby girl, True Thompson. People have been advised to remain at home as much as possible these days in order to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19.

As you know by now, the WHO declared the outbreak a coronavirus pandemic and various measures are being taken in order to try and contain the virus as much as possible all over the world.

Khloe hangs out at home with baby True, and she just shared the cutes pic with her daughter on social media.

Check it out below.

‘The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊’ Khloe captioned the photo.

In the photo, you can see Khloe on Sunday snuggling up with her baby girl while both were dresses in matching light pink pajamas.

Someone commented: ‘Ahhhh!!! This makes me smile. I love the TRUE love between you, Tristan & True!! The co-parenting is real & I’m so proud of your strength. SO MUCH LOVE ♥️♥️♥️’

A follower said: ‘the cute photo ever !!!!!!!!!!!! KOKO! LOVE YOU SO MUCH GIRL 🙂 omg,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘And also how much your mom is an inspiration to the world!!’

Someone else wrote: ‘Literally you guys look so much alike in this photo tutus mommy,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘something I wished my momma would have told me when my dad left.’

A fan said: ‘she is such a beautiful baby girl @khloekardashian,’ and one commenter wrote: ‘Yess girl, block out all the noise and focus on that baby girl and her feeling loved.’

Khloe impressed her fans during the past days when she shared some new photos in which she is showing off her curves in a bathing suit – fans are loving the look. Khloe’s been working on her fitness and has trimmed down.



