Khloe Kardashian Confirms The Latest Rumor About Her And Tristan Thompson — The Real Explanation Behind True Thompson’s Parents Being Holed Up

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to confirm the latest wild rumor about her and Tristan Thompson going around on social media — she is indeed in quarantine with him.

The reality TV star posted a tweet where she said that she is currently in her California home watching the awkward new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her baby daddy.

Khloe wrote: “I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me, and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK”

Many fans mocked Khloe for spending time with Tristan who cheated on her on several occasions and was even caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

One fan said: “I love how I’m reading what she’s tweeting while Tristan’s watching what she said while filming the show. 🤯If you can forgive, Tristan forgives Jordyn.”

Another critic shared: “Girl, we don’t care. We knew you were gonna still fw him. There’s a logical explanation, boo. She can’t help it. He has a child with her and is stuck with her forever. They have to reconcile for the child’s sake. But with Jordyn, there’s really nothing holding them together. I hope they never forgive Jordan some kind of friend she is Tristan’s trues father they have no choice.”

This social media user revealed: “She just wanted it to be known that Tristan on quarantine lockdown with her and no other female 😭😂😂😂.”

This person wrote: “She couldn’t wait to tell us he was there with her 😩. Okay, girl, just say Tristan came over and get on with your life LMFAO.”

A fifth message read: “She can forgive, but she doesn’t have to speak to anymore… Tristan is her child’s father… and Jordyn has been apart of her fam since when oh when.. that type betrayal is even harder to make sense of than the betrayal on his part tbh. Tristan Third Trimester Thompson is selling that girl dreams again.”

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and explained the reason why the pair is holed up together: “Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True. He’s trying to be a responsible parent. Khloe and Tristan are both taking this extremely seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really freaked her out since so many NBA players were testing positive for it. They are not back together. Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA.”

Those two always find each other.



