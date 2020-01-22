khloe-kardashian-channels-inner-angelina-jolie-as-she-slays-in-silver-gown-at-hollywood-bash

Khloe Kardashian has given us Angelina Jolie vibes with her latest red carpet stint.

The 35-year-old looked incredible as she popped up at the Abyss By Abby launch party, in West Hollywood.

And she didn’t come to play, rocking up to the swanky bash on Tuesday in a one-shoulder metallic silver dress of dreams.

Channelling her inner Angelina, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off that seriously high slit with that leg pose.

The reality star opted for a funky clutch bag, which resembled a diamond-encrusted wad of dollar bills, completing the outfit with strappy heels.

She seemed to have a blast at the bash, giving fans a glimpse into the night while getting up, close and personal with a snake.

As you do.

Khloe’s night comes as a string of famous faces hit out at her decision to promote a weight loss product to her fans.

The mum-of-one shared a photo of herself in the gym, showing off a tub of Flat Tummy powder while clutching on to a shake.

‘Okay… LISTEN UP. I’ve posted with @flattummyco’s shakes many times in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and a nutritionist,’ she wrote alongside the post, shared with her 103.7million followers.

‘But seriously guys, everything counts. THESE SHAKES WORK to help get that tummy back to flat.’

However, the post came with a heap of backlash, as Vogue Williams slammed her for ‘trying to make a quick buck’ with the #spon post.

‘I’m actually a big Kardashian fan but I think what they sell sometimes is disgraceful,’ she began.

‘Money isn’t everything, they have a huge platform and shouldn’t be pushing ridiculous products on people who trust them.

‘Instagram has now become a part of my job too and it annoys me when I see anyone being dishonest or selling something they know is awful, I wouldn’t do it because it’s lying to people!

‘I personally buy a lot of things I see on people’s Insta but I’d had to be duped for the sake of a quick buck!’

While Jameela Jamil accused the E! star of ‘encouraging eating disorder culture’.

Sharing a screengrab of Khloe’s post, she said: ‘Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah.

‘IS SHE POOR?’

Khloe has yet to respond to their comments, but the picture is still visible on her profile.





