khloe-kardashian-beams-alongside-ex-tristan-thompson-after-cheating-scandal-in-happy-family-portrait

Khloe Kardashian had quite the 2019, after splitting from baby daddy Tristan Thompson following allegations he kissed Jordyn Woods.

But she ended the year on a civil note with her ex.

The 35-year-old shared a bumper montage of pictures and videos from her year to say goodbye to 2019, and amongst them was a picture from Christmas Eve with Tristan, 28, and their one-year-old daughter True.

While most of the pictures Khloe shared were of her adorable daughter, Tristan made it into the montage as he attended the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve party, which was this year held at Kourtney’s house.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Tristan was invited, seeing as Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner’s recent ex, who is dad to her daughter Stormi – was also on the guestlist.

The picture saw the basketball star smiling away next to his ex, who was shining in a cut-out gold gown.

Khloe was holding True, who wore a cute puffball version of her mum’s dress, while the family stood in front of a tree at the foot of a staircase.

If we didn’t know about the all the drama, we’d think this was one happy family.

Khloe referenced her heartbreak in the length captioned which accompanied her walk down memory lane.

The reality star wrote: ‘2019, Im happily saying goodbye.

‘They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

‘We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.’

Khloe continued: ‘Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind.

‘I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you ♡ I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019. 2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!!’

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship first hit the rocks when the pregnant Keeping Up With The Kardashians star discovered her boyfriend had been cheating on her – just days before she gave birth to True.

However, she ended the relationship months later when it emerged that Tristan had kissed Kylie’s then-BFF Jordyn at a house party.

That hasn’t stopped Tristan trying to win his ex back, though – even gifting her a diamond necklace for her birthday.





