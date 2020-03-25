khloe-kardashian-and-tristan-thompson-have-decided-to-give-their-daughter,-true,-this-wonderful-opportunity

Khloe Kardashian is currently under quarantine with her former partner, Tristan Thompson, and their baby daughter, True Thompson, for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

A source confirmed to E! Online: “He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season. It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

The decision of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to self-isolate comes after the state of California recently imposed for the population to stay at home in order to slow down the spread of the pandemic.

As a result, the presence of the basketball star near Kardashian got many people wondering if the two celebrities had not rekindled their romance and given their relationship a new chance.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in 2018 after it was discovered that the basketball player had cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

The first rumors about the eventual reunion of Kardashian and Thompson started circulating when the 35-year-old reality television star updated her Instagram page with a new photo of herself holding True in her arms.

However, it was the caption of the post that grabbed the attention of Kardashian’s numerous followers, as she titled her snap with the words “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you,” which immediately got the public thinking there might be something going on between Kardashian and the father of her child.

It seems that one fan could not resist the temptation and asked if that description meant that the younger sister of Kim Kardashian had gotten back together with the Canadian basketball player.

Kardashian quickly addressed the spreading rumor and answered back by stating the meaning of her post was simply that True was loved by her parents beyond measure.



