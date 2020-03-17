khloe-kardashian-addresses-fan-question-regarding-whether-she-and-tristan-are-getting-back-together

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have encountered some very serious problems over the last few years, including his very public cheating scandals, the ex-couple has one major thing in common: their daughter.

People Magazine reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star takes her child with Thompson incredibly seriously, and it’s one of the reasons they’ve managed to keep it together so well. This past Monday, the reality star shared a photo in which she was holding her little baby, True.

In the picture, Khloe and True are wearing matching pajamas. Fans of Khloe know that her daughter with the NBA player turns 2-years-old next month. The 35-year-old wrote in her post that the only thing her daughter needs to remember is how much each of them loves her.

The Kardashian sister’s post was then hit by a ton of sweet comments from those closest to her, but also from her fans and followers. Afterward, the 29-year-old basketball player commented on the post too, and a fan asked her if they were going to get back together.

More specifically, the online commenter asked Khloe if it meant they were mending their romance, and she said all the post meant was that ” her parents love her beyond measure.”

Fans of Khloe know she and Tristan split up last year after it was revealed he had kissed Jordyn Woods, the BFF of Kylie Jenner, at a party. To make matters worse, it was the second high profile cheating scandal amid their romance.

In 2018, Tristan was at the top of media headlines when he was busted hanging out with other women while Khloe was about to give birth. Several outlets reported on the infidelity in the 24 hour-lead up to the reality star having her first child.

In response to the allegations of being a homewrecker, Jordyn claimed Tristan kissed her at the party, but they never slept together. Regardless of past squabbles, sources claim Tristan and Khloe are continuing to get along for the sake of their infant child.



