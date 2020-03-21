Khesari Lal Yadav's Top 10 Biggest Songs EVER

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the biggest names associated with the Bhojpuri cinema industry. The multitalented personality is an actor, singer and model and his career set off well on course with the film Saajan Chale Sasural in 2012. Some of his songs are all-time hit party numbers and whenever you hear them, you feel like getting your dancing shoes on and hitting the dance floor. He is truly the man of all seasons and enjoys a huge fan following, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Today, we at IWMBuzz bring to you some of his biggest songs ever. Check out the list below –

1) Holi

2) Setting Kara Ke Ja

3) Saj Ke Sawar Ke

4) Thik Hai

5) Mamta Ke Anmol Khajana

6) Ja Ja Jaan

7) Sarso Ke Sagiya

8) Balam Ji I Love You

9) Chaita

10) Chatar