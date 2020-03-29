The Khatron Ke Khiladi episode begins with Rohit Shetty having a little fun with Karan Patel. This week the contestants will be performing Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 stunts. For the 1st stunt, the contestants are put in a room with snakes, worms etc. and he/she has to find 6 keys and open a red box and get a flag. The fear funda holders do this task i.e. Karan, Adaa and Shivin. The person who loses goes into the elimination round directly. Karan and Adaa perform the stunt well and complete it but Shivin aborts it midway. Adaa completed the stunt in 10.24 minutes whereas Karan took 13 seconds more than Adaa. So clearly, Adaa and Karan are safe and Shivin enters the elimination round.

In the 2nd stunt which is a partner stunt, one partner will be locked in a box with hands and legs locked with two locks each. The other partner has to find the code from another box full of creatures and unlock the partner. The partners are Karishma and Dharmesh, Adaa and Balraj, Tejasswi and Karan. The women will be locked in the box and the men partner have to unlock them by finding the code. All three teams complete the stunt successfully. Karishma and Dharmesh completed the stunt in 9.03 minutes, Adaa and Balraj managed to complete the stunt in 5.56 minutes whereas Karan and Tejasswi completed the stunt in 4.26 minutes. So Karan and Tejasswi win this stunt and the remaining 4 contestants get fear funda.

For the 3rd stunt which is a partner stunt again, the previous teams continue. The stunt is where one contestant is locked with three locks inside a box dipped in water. The partner has to dive in and unlock the locks of the box and release their partner. Once the stunt starts the box starts dipping more inside the water. After unlocking their partner both the contestants have to swim and reach the mark and hit it to complete the stunt. Adaa says she won’t be able to perform as she is injured and so Shivin volunteers to perform. Dharmesh is locked in the box while Karishma dives in and unlocks him and they complete the task by reaching the mark. Next Shivin gets locked and Balraj dives in to unlock Shivin. However, Balraj takes more time and Shivin drowns and aborts the task as he is not able to tolerate it. Dharmesh and Karishma win the stunt, while Adaa and Balraj join Shivin in the elimination round.