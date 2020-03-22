Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Written Episode Update 22nd March 2020: Amruta becomes nervous during the stunt and doesn't perform well

In today’s episode dated 22 March 2020, the episode started with a small fun game. The first stunt was performed by Amruta and Tejasswi Prakash. The advantage stunt was performed by Balraj for Amruta which he won. The stunt was a partner stunt and Amruta got the advantage to choose a partner and she took Balraj and Tejasswi got Shivin Narang as her partner. The stunt was a water stunt. Tejasswi and Shivin completed it. Amruta aborted the stunt and so Amruta and Balraj got fear fanda.

The next stunt was performed by Karan Patel and Adaa and it was a horse stunt. Karan won it and with 27 targets and Adaa did mere 14 targets. The next stunt was performed by Amruta and Balraj. It was a height stunt on a wheel. Amruta completed the stunt in 1 min 26 sec and Balraj completed it in 2 mins 27 secs. The elimination stunt will be performed by Adaa and Amruta in next week.