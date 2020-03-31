khatron-ke-khiladi-10:-after-tejasswi,-rohit-shetty-lashes-out-at-shivin-narang;-here’s-why

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 13: 53 [IST]

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 had a dhamakedaar start. The show has been grabbing the headlines and has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart, all thanks to the interesting line-up of celebrity contestants and the host, Rohit Shetty. Fans are also loving Rohit and Tejasswi Prakash's bond. But recently, he was seen slamming Tejasswi for interfering in the task. Now, Shivin Narang has faced the director's fury. Apparently, the Beyhadh 2 actor was laid inside a glass coffin with his hands and legs covered with many crawling insects. Shivin was so scared of the insects that he ended up raising one of his legs in the air, which was against the rule and this irked Rohit Shetty. The actor later realised his mistake and apologized to Rohit. He said, "I later thought that I should keep my leg down but it would've hurt the insects." To this, Rohit warned Shivin that as a consequence he would have been either fined or disqualified. Also, during another task, Shivin was quite slow. Although his co-contestants cheered him, he didn't really respond to their suggestions. The actor froze and sat on a chair, which did not go well with Rohit Shetty. So far, Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar have been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Who do you think will be eliminated next? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.