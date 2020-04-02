🔥Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms he will not fight at UFC 249: 'I can't control it all'🔥

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed he has withdrawn from his UFC 249 showdown against Tony Ferguson.

The lightweight champion was originally scheduled to put his title on the line on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York before the coronavirus pandemic left UFC officials scrambling for a new location with Dana White adamant the show will go ahead despite restrictions across the globe.

Nurmagomedov left his training base in California last week to return to his native Dagestan. At that point, there were tentative plans for UFC 249 to be moved to a venue in the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday however the 31-year-old revealed however strict travel restrictions imposed by the Russian government would prevent him from leaving.

Another social media post on Wednesday confirmed he would not be leaving Russia, with Nurmagomedov frustrated with attempts to compel him to fight despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He wrote: “Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and (I am) the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?

“I understand everything, and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all.”

Reports suggest UFC 249 could still go ahead with officials scrambling for a replacement – with Justin Gaethje in the frame to replace Nurmagomedov.