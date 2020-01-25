khabib-nurmagomedov-agrees-to-fight-floyd-mayweather-if-there-is-one-round-of-mma

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and coach, Abdulmanap, has opened the door to a potential superfight with Floyd Mayweather if the boxer agrees to one round of MMA.

Mayweather, who turns 43 next month, fuelled rumours that he could return to the ring when he released two fight posters on his Instagram account after Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback win over Donald Cerrone.

One poster was directed at the Irishman, who he fought and beat in 2017, while the other teased a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib.

The Russian, who also beat McGregor back in 2018, will return to the octagon in April against Tony Ferguson but his father has welcomed a future fight with Mayweather and even mapped out the terms they would agree to.

‘Mayweather has statistics on fights of 50 wins and zero losses, he is the greatest in boxing and he wants to fight with the same champion who did not lose a single fight, with Khabib,’ Abdulmanap told Tass.ru.

‘Everything is fine, but now we have Tony Ferguson on the line.

‘We said a long time ago: let us finish with Tony, after that we will work with [the team of Ukrainian boxer Vasily] Lomachenko for six months, then there will be a boxing fight.

‘We offer any day anywhere, with only one condition: 11 rounds in boxing and one in mixed martial arts.

‘We will stand 11 rounds against the best boxer, so why not go one round according to the rules of MMA with us? But all things will happen after Tony.’

Mayweather – who beat McGregor by TKO in the 10th round in Las Vegas in 2017 – has not fought in over a year, when he had an exhibition match against previously undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa which ended in the first round after the Japanese fighter was knocked down three times.

