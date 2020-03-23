kgf-star-yash’s-daughter-ayra-supports-janata-curfew-in-the-cutest-way-possible,-watch-now!

KGF star Yash’s daughter never ceases to amaze everyone with her cuteness. The little munchkin has gained the internet’s attention once again thanks to her latest video shared by mommy Radhika Pandit.

For the uninitiated, the entire nation including many celebrities took to their balconies at 5 pm yesterday to extend their support and gratitude with the ‘Clapping Initiative’ for individuals toiling across the globe to eradicate the Novel Coronavirus.

Radhika in her latest Instagram post shared a glimpse of baby Ayra extending her support to the Janata Curfew by clapping her hands. The adorable one-year-old is accompanied by her mother and other relatives on the terrace of their house.

Radhika shared the video and wrote, “These tiny hands join with us to clap to say.. we are in this together as a Nation, we salute the people who are working for us! By clapping and cheering we show our mark of respect! Plz be responsible citizens. Stay safe” (sic). The heart-warming video is winning the internet and is definitely the cutest you’ll see today. Check out the post below.

It must also be recollected that Rocking star Yash had recently shared some really cute and adorable pictures from Ayra’s mundan (Tonsure) ceremony. In the meantime, Yash is currently busy completing his highly anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial also Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The Sandalwood biggie is all set to hit the silver screens on October 23, 2020.

ALSO READ: Rocking Star Yash Is Currently Busy Working On The Final Edit Of KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser!

ALSO READ: KGF Star Yash Cancels Wife Radhika Pandit’s Birthday Celebration Over Coronavirus Scare