kgf-hero-yash-saves-daughter-ayra-from-fire-amid-pm-modi’s-‘9-pm-9-minutes’-activity

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 14: 36 [IST]

On Sunday at 9 PM, the entire nation united yet again and showed their solidarity by torching diyas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 Baje 9 Minute’ initiative. To show their support, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun and others came out along with common people to their balconies with a lamp, diya or torch. KGF star Yash too shared a video of him being a part of this initiative but it turned out to be a nightmare for him. Yash captioned the video, “In this time of darkness… let’s light the lamp of Unity. Remember, Nation comes first ! Jai Hind”. In the video, one can see, Ayra almost went close to the diyas but Yash pulled her back immediately before something unfortunate could happen. Like any other protective father, the KGF hero made sure to keep an eye on his daughter while they participated in the initiative. Talking about work, Yash will next be seen in the much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2. The film is making the headlines since its inception and cine lovers can’t keep calm until its release. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020. Also Read : KGF Chapter 2 Climax: Tragic Twist! Will Yash Aka Rocky Be Killed? On a related note, citizens of India showed overwhelming response by following PM Modi’s instructions of lighting lamps to showcase unity in the war against the deadly COVID-19.