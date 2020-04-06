kgf-chapter-2-climax:-tragic-twist!-will-yash-aka-rocky-be-killed?

For Quick Alerts

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12: 55 [IST]

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12: 55 [IST]

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020. The multilingual film, which is slated to release on October 23, this year, has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The second chapter of KGF got bigger with addition of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the cast. As per the latest report, the climax scene has been leaked, which will definitely leave everyone shocked. Adheera & Rocky's Deadly Fight As the viewers are aware, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of antagonist Adheera, who will be seen building the illegal mining empire in KGF. The first look of the actor had created huge hype. A few days back, there were also reports that Sanjay Dutt and Yash's characters will be seen involved in a deadly fight. Rocky Kills Adheera! It was said that the action scenes between both the actors has already been shot. Apparently, Sanjay and Yash will be seen going shirtless and will beat the hell out of each other. Apparently, Rocky kills Adheera. Raveena's Character Orders Cops To Kill Yash's Character On the other hand, as per Live Mirror and several other Kannada publications, Raveena, who plays the role of India's Prime Minister, Ramika Sen will plot against Rocky, who becomes the King of gold mine after killing all his opponents. It is being said that Raveena will order cops to shoot Yash in an encounter! Rocky Dies As A Rich Man! As per Rocky's mother's wish, he dies as a rich man. Apparently, director Prashant Neel ends the story on an emotional note, despite the tragedy! KGF's Box Office Business Coming back to the collections of the film, KGF Chapter 1 has collected around Rs 230 crore gross in all languages. At this time, there is huge competition from all industries for KGF. Hence, the makers are careful about the business of Chapter 2. After the trailers and teasers are released, the expectations might go high, and hence, they are not fixing anything as of now! It is also being said that the distributors are paying more than three times for KGF Chapter 2. Also Read: Raveena Tandon On KGF 2 Co-star Yash: 'He Is A Fantastic Person, A Gem To Everyone On Set' Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12: 55 [IST]