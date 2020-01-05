kgf-2-teaser-won’t-release-on-rocking-star-yash’s-birthday,-prashanth-neel-apologizes-to-fans

KGF 2 poster featuring Rocking Star YashTwitter

Ever since it was reported that the teaser of KGF 2 will be released on Rocking Star Yash’s birthday on January 8, fans were left amused and excited about the said event. But since the shoot of the film has been pushed till January 6, the team will be back only on January 7. And hence, the KGF 2 team will not be able to release the film’s teaser.

Director Prashanth Neel has now apologized to his fans for not being able to deliver on time and took sole responsibility for it. But he has promised the franchise fans that he will release the second poster of KGF 2 on Yash’s birthday on January 8 at 10.08 am. He further added that the team decided to push the release of KGF 2 teaser as he doesn’t want to compromise on the quality and want to give their fans the best.

Sanjay Dutt’s first look as Adheera from Yash’s KGF 2Instagram

“Hi everyone,

I regret to inform you that we will not be releasing #kgfchapter2 birthday teaser on January 8th, since the shoot has been pushed till the 6th and the team will be back only on the 7th January.

The amount of love and expectations you all have on #kgfchapter2 is enormous, so you all deserve only the best,thus we will not compromise on the outcome.

This is solely on me,l apologize to you, and this not us taking you for granted. But this is us being extra committed in delivering only the best for you.

On the occasion of our ©TheNamelsYash birthday,we will be releasing a 2nd look poster on January 8th at 10.08 am which I hope will not disappoint you. Thank ou for being our strength,” Prashanth Neel posted on Twitter.

KGF 2 director Prashanth NeelTwitter

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a prominent role.