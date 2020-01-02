kfc-proposal-couple-get-married-with-major-brands-sponsoring-the-wedding

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Remember the couple who got engaged in a KFC in South Africa and showed the world that proposals don’t need to be spectacular affairs?

Well the loved-up Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, just sealed the deal and got married in a luxurious ceremony.

After their proposal went viral, amassing almost five million views when KFC South Africa tweeted, many brands wanted to track down the couple.

Eventually, a friend of theirs was able to identify the couple and revealed that the bride and groom’s budget was a bit tight.

In one of the few times that the internet comes together to do a wholesome thing, brands, boutiques, and artists agreed to help pay for the wedding.

Even large corporations such as Coca-Cola and Audi South Africa stepped in to help.

And on New Year’s Eve, Hector and Nonhlanhla officially tied the knot.

Of course, KFC South Africa had to share the good news and tweeted a video from the wedding day.

Proving to be quite involved in the whole affair, KFC SA then shared a video of the couple dancing away at the reception after an outfit change.

Perhaps they were invited?

A news channel even live-streamed the entire occasion and uploaded it onto Youtube. It makes sense when you consider that the newlyweds have been referred to as South Africa’s favorite couple.

This is actually the second wedding for the couple, as the first one was not the kind of affair Hector felt Nonhlanhla deserved.

The couple met at a funeral in 2010 and after two years of dating had a small ceremony – but Hector wanted more for his wife.

And while some people on the internet had negative comments about Hector’s proposal venue, he didn’t care as he wanted to propose in a place Nonhlanhla loved.

Now, with the world coming together to help to put together their dream wedding, the newlyweds are overjoyed.

‘We are still in disbelief,’ Hector told CNN. ‘We couldn’t be more grateful to God and every single person that has shared in our little love story.’

People offered to provide Nonhlanhla’s wedding dress while others offered a couple’s massage while others coughed up hampers and even a honeymoon package.

We wish the couple the happiest of married life.

