kfc-giving-away-free-gravy-in-a-bid-to-beat-monday-blues

The start of the week is always tricky to negotiate after a full weekend, and tomorrow (Monday January 20) is officially known as “Blue Monday”.

But KFC seemingly has the answer.

The fast-food restaurant is giving away free gravy tomorrow in a bid to beat the Monday blues.

Free gravy tomorrow! (Credit: KFC)

All chicken lovers have to do to get their free pot of the legendary side is to go to a participating restaurant and quote ‘Blue Monday gravy offer’.

Furthermore, customers do not have to buy anything else for the offer to be triggered or purchase anything through the restaurant’s app.

Simply go in, ask, and branches will hand over a 112g tub of the brown stuff, which normally costs £1.29.

The deal is set to run all day.

KFC told The Sun about the offer: “Whether you’re looking to smother, drizzle or drench, we guarantee this’ll put the shake back into your tail feathers.

Head to your nearest KFC restaurant and ask for the Blue Monday gravy offer and that’s it.

With 890 KFC restaurants throughout the country, there’s no shortage of places customers can get their free gravy.

KFC gravy is a huge hit with customers.

So much so, the restaurant launched a limited-edition candle with a gravy scent in 2019.

In 2016 it also released fried chicken-scented candle in New Zealand, with only 25 being made.