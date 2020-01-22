kfc-advert-showing-boys-ogling-woman’s-breasts-slammed-as-‘sexist’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

KFC has apologised for an advert shown in Australia after it was branded ‘sexist’ for objectifying women.

The 15-second ad for the fast food chain’s Zinger box features a woman checking her reflection in a car window before the window rolls down to reveal two young boys gawking at her.

It has caused outrage online with one woman’s rights organisation branding it ‘a regression to tired and archaic stereotypes where young women are sexually objectified for male pleasure’.

Collective Shout spokeswoman Melinda Liszewski said the boys in the advert are seen to be ‘helplessly transfixed when confronted with the opportunity to ogle a woman’s body’.

She said: ‘Ads like this reinforce the false idea that we can’t expect better from boys.

‘It is another manifestation of the “boys will be boys” trope, hampering our ability to challenge sexist ideas which contribute to harmful behaviour towards women and girls.

‘The research is solid: attitudes shape behaviour.

‘A growing number of reports show how re-enforcing of gender stereotypes – including in advertising – contributes to a lesser view of women, resulting in their mistreatment.’

In a short statement issued on Tuesday, KFC said: ‘We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial.

‘Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light.’

KFC has not confirmed if it will stop using the advert, with the Australian Associated Press reporting it is still being run.

A video of the ad is also still available on YouTube, where it’s been viewed almost 800,000 times.

Hundreds of people on social media have labelled the advert ‘tacky’ and ‘in poor taste’.

One wrote: ‘I saw this add and tuned off because it was typical objectification.’

Collective Shout describes itself as a ‘grassroots campaigns movement against the objectification of women and the sexualization of girls’ in media, advertising and pop culture.