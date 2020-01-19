key-nfl-offseason-dates,-and-how-they-affect-tom-brady-and-the-patriots

Patriots fans will likely have a difficult time adjusting to a change of scenery if Tom Brady decides to play elsewhere next season.

Fortunately, those fans still have some time to mentally prepare themselves in the coming weeks before the drama intensifies.

Here’s a look at some key dates on the NFL calendar and what they could mean for the Patriots and Brady.

Feb. 3: The Waiver system begins for 2020.

The waiver system runs from the first business day after the Super Bowl through the end of the regular season. It typically lasts 24 hours, and once a club waives a player, it can’t take the player back or change the player’s status.

Once the player is waived, the 31 other teams either file a claim to obtain that player or waive their right to do so. The Patriots will be in the mix to claim players, including perhaps a quarterback, like any other team.

Feb. 23-March 2: The NFL Scouting Combine takes place.

The Combine, which takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, is a key part of the process every year, but it could be particularly important for the Patriots this season. With Brady’s future uncertain, and potential holes at other positions, this will be a prime chance to zero in on potential targets for the NFL Draft.

Feb. 25-March 10: Teams can designate Franchise or Transition players.

A club can designate one “franchise” player or one “transition” player among its veteran free agents. An “exclusive” franchise player is not free to sign with another team, whereas a “non-exclusive” franchise player is permitted to negotiate with any suitors.

The franchise tag is essentially a one-year deal that holds the player’s rights with a team and prevents that player from becoming a free agent. Teams use it to try to keep their best players, often with the hopes of eventually getting them to stay long term.

Brady’s deal, however, included a provision that didn’t allow New England to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. He’s a free agent, so this doesn’t pertain to him.

Sources: #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s new deal includes a provision that does not allow NE to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged. Brady will be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2019

On March 16, Brady’s agent, Don Yee, can officially field calls about Brady’s status. The next day at 4 p.m., Brady’s contract with the Patriots will expire, and the next day he’ll become an unrestricted free agent if nothing has already happened before then.

It’s possible Brady will have avoided free agency altogether and re-signed with the Patriots before this point, but in the more likely event that he hasn’t, March 16, 17, and 18 are dates to keep an eye on going forward.

April-July: The players return to Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program begins April 20. Organized team activities take place in May and continue into June. Mandatory minicamp is in June, and training camp will likely get underway in late July.

Time will tell whether Brady is with the Patriots, with another team, or retired at that point.