kevin-spacey’s-sexual-assault-case-dismissed-after-alleged-victim-dies

Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault lawsuit has been dismissed after his accuser died.

The House Of Cards actor was accused of forcing a massage therapist to touch his genitals and trying to kiss him, during a session back in 2016, something the 70-year-old has denied.

But, after the alleged victim died in September, thought to be following a battle with cancer, his estate filed a notice to dismiss the lawsuit.

According to Variety, each side has agreed to pay their own costs, with no other terms disclosed.

The publication previously reported Christina Buckley, the head deputy in the DA’s sex crimes unit stated: ‘During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away.

‘The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined.’

Spacey has been accused of misconduct by several men, and was fired from Netflix series House Of Cards following the allegations.

He also faces six accusations of sexual assault in the UK between 1996 and 2013, in which inquiries are ongoing.

The actor recently made headlines after sharing a bizarre new video as Frank Underwood, wishing followers a merry Christmas.

Getting into character as he sat beside a fire, he said: ‘You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?

‘It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back, and in light of that I’ve made some changes in my life, and I invite you to join me.’

‘As we walk into 2020 I want to cast my vote for… more good in this world,’ he declared. ‘Ah Yes, I know what you’re thinking, “Can he be serious?”’ ‘I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me.

‘The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected, you can kill them with kindness.’





