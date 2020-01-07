kevin-smith-announces-‘mallrats’-sequel-‘twilight-of-the-mallrats’

Kevin Smith has revealed his plans for a new Mallrats sequel after several failed attempts.

The movie came out in 1995, and while it failed at the box office it has since become a big cult classic.

Taking to Instagram, Smith revealed his plans for 2020, admitting he is working on a screenplay for a sequel called Twilight of the Mallrats.

View this post on Instagram 2019 was seriously one of the best years of my life! So many of my dreams came true this year, as well as a few big things too dazzling to even dare dream about! From the return of @jayandsilentbob, to having my career literally cemented at the legendary @chinesetheatres, to Clerks being accepted into the @librarycongress – 2019 kept giving and giving! Sooooo glad I didn’t drop dead back in 2018, because I would’ve missed all the stuff I listed with my pic. Thank you to everyone who supported the #jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour: we’ve made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevents screenings and the 37 cities we’ve visited so far (Tour resumes January 10th in Oakland for another 25 cities through Feb 26). Many thanks for powering my dopey dream of reopening the Askewniverse and making me and @jaymewes feel so welcomed in all your towns and cities! It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we’ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20’s! But tonight, I end the year like I always do – standing on the stage at the @hollywoodimprov with @ralphgarman, making BABBLE until the Ball drops (a few tix left at the link in my bio)! It was a decade that began badly with COP OUT and the TOO FAT TO FLY incident. The decade of the Red State Tour, @tuskthemovie and @yogahosers! It was the decade in which I almost died of a massive heart attack, and the decade where I went Vegan and got down to my high school weight! Who knows what the next decade holds in store for us – but I’m ready to turn the page and find out! Happy New Year, my friends! (Jedi Kev piece by @giovanni_hollywood2008.) #KevinSmith #newyearseve #2019 A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9: 46am PST

“It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS!” he said.

Smith also updated fans on Clerks 3, adding: “The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we’ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20’s!”

Read more: Kevin Smith: “I’m the world’s biggest Kevin Smith fan”

A Mallrats sequel was planned back in 2015, which later morphed into a TV series. However, Smith later revealed it had been turned down by a number of TV networks.

Meanwhile, the director recently opened-up about Clerks 3, revealing that it is in part inspired by his own heart attack in 2018.

“Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there’s nobody to memorialise him, he has no family or anything like that,” Smith explained.

“And in the recovery, while under fentanyl, he comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people’s movies, he tells Dante, I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make Clerks. That’s the story of Clerks 3.”