kevin-pietersen-reacts-to-controversial-kagiso-rabada-ban-for-final-south-africa-v-england-test

Kevin Pietersen has defended the ICC after South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada was controversially suspended for the final Test match against England.

Rabada was handed one demerit point for screaming next to Joe Root after dismissing the England captain on day one of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

The punishment took Rabada to four demerit points in a two-year period, triggering a one-match ban.

Is this worthy of a demerit point & subsequent ban? South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will miss 4th Test after this celebration

📰 Text commentary: https://t.co/GyXkmycSOT

📸 Instagram: https://t.co/7Xskg2upbP pic.twitter.com/BeKuxdjoqx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 17, 2020

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the outcome as ‘absolutely bonkers’ but Pietersen insists the ICC are not to blame and instead says Rabada must ‘learn from his mistakes’.

The South African-born England legend told Sky Sports: ‘Have a look at the dismissal of Zak Crawley in the second Test and look at the aggression of Rabada.

‘Now I’m cool with aggression but he virtually jumps into Crawley in the popping crease, in the batsman’s personal space.

‘I watched that and thought to myself as a batter “I tell you what, if any batsman got close to me like that he might not have an ankle”.

‘Then you have a look at the Root dismissal and Rabada is right in his personal space.

‘The people I actually feel sorry for with the ban are Faf du Plessis, the captain, Mark Boucher and the rest of the South Africa players because they are going to miss their strike bowler at the Wanderers and it’s unnecessary.

‘Rabada has accumulated the points and accepted the guilt – he knows he’s done something wrong.

‘A lot of people are saying the ICC are wrong; they are not. He’s accumulated the points. He should learn from his mistakes.’

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain disagreed with Pietersen and said: ‘I am going to the Wanderers slightly less looking forward to it because one of the world’s great bowlers won’t be bowling there.

‘I would say the game has kicked itself today. I don’t agree with the decision.

‘I want Kagiso Rabada playing at the Wanderers and from what I saw yesterday I don’t think that merited a demerit point.

‘What did he do wrong yesterday? Was there any physical contact? Was there any sledging? We sit in air-conditioned rooms and have this righteous, holier-than-thou attitude.

‘I think we forget what it’s like out there in the heat of battle.’

