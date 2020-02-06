Kevin Nolan's relationship with Mark Noble will help West Ham, says Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has backed Kevin Nolan to play a big role in West Ham’s battle against relegation after the former midfielder was appointed as a member of David Moyes’s coaching staff this week.

The Hammers boss has brought in Nolan and former England coach Paul Nevin to bolster his backroom staff until at least the end of the season.

Since retiring Nolan, who played for the Hammers under Allardyce, has worked as player/manager at Leyton Orient and Notts County.

“Kevin has been out in the wilderness too long,” Allardyce told talkSPORT.

“I think the experience he gained in his position as a manager will stand him in good stead going in with David.

“It is a tough job but he knows all about West Ham.

“He doesn’t know all the players now because a lot has changed since he left but his link with Mark Noble will be crucial as well because he is a big man in the dressing room – a West Ham man all his life.

“The quality of player in the squad will eventually turn things around. Perhaps David has been shocked, especially by the last result.”