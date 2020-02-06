kevin-nolan-returns-to-west-ham-as-coach-as-david-moyes-reshuffles-staff

West Ham have agreed to appoint former captain Kevin Nolan to be part of David Moyes’s coaching staff.

Former England coach Paul Nevin has also been brought in to assist Moyes as the Hammers battle relegation.

Nolan, 37, was West Ham skipper under Sam Allardyce and made 157 appearances during four years at Upton Park between 2011 and 2015.

He joined Leyton Orient as player-manager in 2016 but left after just six months during a turbulent period for the club under former owner Francesco Becchetti. He then spent 18 months as Notts County manager before he was sacked in August 2018.

Nevin, 50, joined the FA in 2018 as part of their initiative to place BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) coaches in all England squads.

He was part of Gareth Southgate’s backroom team at last year’s Nations League finals.

Moyes appointed his long-term ally Alan Irvine as his assistant when he appointed in December but has had to wait over a month to complete his coaching staff.

The Scot has wanted to bring in a former West Ham player and considered moves to bring back Joe Cole and Stuart Pearce.

Goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero stayed on after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked.