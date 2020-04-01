kevin-love-called-the-loneliness-during-coronavirus-shutdowns-‘very,-very-scary’

Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has become one of the NBA’s most outspoken advocates for mental health among athletes and people across society, and on an appearance this week with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Love acknowledged that even as the league aggressively advocates for physical distancing to help quell the spread of the coronavirus, such efforts take a toll on players’ mental health as well.

Love wants people to know they are not alone if these circumstances have been difficult psychologically.

“During this time especially, when it comes to mental health and depression and anxiety, it’s the isolation and the loneliness that is so devastating,” Love said. “I’m fortunate to have a lot of great friends in my life and be able to talk with people like (Noah) who can scale up this message and allow people to further these conversations, but that loneliness part of it is very, very scary, and I think it’s important for people to know it’s normal to feel this way.”

Love has made it a priority to support Cavaliers game-day staff through the Kevin Love Fund, and recently has expanded his messaging through various interviews to help people come to terms with the extreme grief and anxiety that can come separating ourselves during a time of crisis.

Though he has been in contact with teammates and coaches, Love acknowledged these stresses can make it harder for athletes to stick with their typical workout regimen as well, though he mentioned a two-week training camp as all he believed would be necessary to get back to game shape if the NBA season resumes later in the summer, which is a shorter camp than some who have projected players may need a full month.