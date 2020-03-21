kevin-hart-reveals-how-he’s-keeping-himself-busy-during-coronavirus-self-quarantine

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping around the nation – and the world – Kevin Hart, the Night School star, is spending a lot of time at home. The star recently revealed that his self-quarantine routine consists of spending time with family and also working on his stand-up material.

UPI reported on an Instagram chat between Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart recently in which both parties discussed what they’ve been up to during this challenging time that’s having a severe impact on the US economy.

The video clip shows the legendary television show host hanging around on her patio at home among her dogs, calling on the comedian to see what he’s up to now that all of the major entertainment establishments have closed.

During his chat with the host, he said, “I’m living the dream,” before going on to say that he’s been hanging around his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their children together a lot. Hart joked that he has been performing for his family, but he’s been “bombing a lot,” because nobody has laughed.

Additionally, Hart explained that his hair was turning grey on certain parts of his head because the barber he goes to is closed. Hart joked that he was looking like “Morgan Freeman’s nephew.” Fans of Ellen know that she was in contact with other celebrities as well, including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and more.

Ellen DeGeneres, like many other television show hosts, has been spending a lot of time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the biggest late-night television shows have ceased operations, although, hosts have chosen alternative methods instead.

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, revealed yesterday that he would be going back on the air this Sunday for his next episode. He’ll be hosting the show from the comfort of his own home, and Jerry O’Connell, NeNe Leakes, and Ramona Singer will be his guests.

It’s unclear when normal broadcasting will begin, although, the president announced earlier this week that the quarantine would last just two weeks until they decide what to do next.



Post Views:

0





