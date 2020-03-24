kevin-hart-and-wife-eniko-expecting-second-child-together

SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 11: Eniko Parrish (L) and actor Kevin Hart attend The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are having another baby.

Eniko shared the happy news in a black and white maternity photo that she posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing,” the 35-year-old captioned.

Eniko and her actor husband, 40, are already the parents to a son, Kenzo Kash, 2. Kevin shares two older children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin took to social media to share his joy with fans and well-wishers.

#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh https://t.co/Kv2UwWkvow

— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) March 24, 2020

“#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh” the comic wrote and linked to his wife’s pregnancy announcement.

The couple married in 2016 and have endured many challenges together. In 2017, he admitted to cheating on her and apologized.

“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” the 40-year-old actor stated in an Instagram post. “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Last September, Kevin almost lost his life in a car accident which resulted in serious back injuries. In the February 2020 issue of Men’s Health, he opened up about how he’s been transformed as a man.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” Kevin told the magazine. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Congratulations to the soon to be family of six!