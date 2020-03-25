kevin-hart-and-eniko-parrish-announce-second-pregnancy-with-baby-bump-pic!

Kevin Hart and Eniko Perrish are about to add a new member to their family! The comedian and actor’s model wife took to social media to share the big news with their fans, sharing a gorgeous pic of her baby bump on her Instagram account.

That means that while this is their second baby together, the two will be a family of six since Kevin is also the father of two other kids with his former wife Torrei Hart – 12 year old son Hendrix and 15 year old daughter Heaven.

As for he and Eniko, they share 2 year old son Kenzo Kash!

The pic the second time mom-to-be shared shows her covered only by a thin sheer black fabric, her growing baby bump already visible.

The belly takes central stage since it’s highlighted with sparkles and beads.

It’s safe to say that she was literally glowing in the sepia pic.

In the caption, she sweetly wrote: ‘baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨..’

As for Kevin, while he did not announce the pregnancy on his platform as well, he did react to Eniko’s post by leaving a huge number of emojis such as prayer hands, dancing guy, flames, flexing arm and hands clapping, obviously in celebration mode.

It looks like Kevin cannot be any happier about the development in their life together.

It did not take long at all for fellow celeb friends to flood the comment section as well, sending their congratulations to the happy parents.

Lala Anthony, for instance, wrote: ‘Yes‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️CONGRATULATIONS❤️‼️‼️‼️THIS IS AMAZING. WHAT A BLESSING💃🏽💃🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love u guys😘.’

Cyn Santana commented: ‘Congrats!!!!!! Blessings. Wishing y’all a safe time 🙏🏽💙💙💙💙.’

Karrueche Tran sent her good wishes as well, writing: ‘Ommgmgmggg congrats!!! Please stay inside!!’



Post Views:

0





