kevin-durant-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Another celebrity has been tested positive for the coronavirus. A lot of people are being diagnosed with the scary disease Covid-19 these days, and celebrities are not an exception.

According to the latest reports, Kevin is the latest celeb to be tested positive, and he’s among the four Brooklyn Nets players who have been diagnosed so far.

The Shade Room reported that according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kevin said that he’s feeling fine and encourages ‘Everyone [to] be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.’

TSR also revealed that Kevin has reportedly not had any symptoms, much like Idris Elba, who also announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus as well the past day.

As it was reported earlier, Idris addressed the global crisis and he said that this is definitely not a joke nor a conspiracy.

Someone said: ‘Shut down the entire nation and let’s start over again.’

After that, followers raised the issue of false positives and a whole debate began in the comments.

Someone said: ‘No symptoms again? Is anyone concerned about false positives? 🤔’

A follower reported with the following: ‘you can’t false positive a virus test. It’s either the virus is present in you or it’s not. And when you get a cold or the flu the virus is already inside you before you show symptoms. Google search information and stay informed, don’t try to be “woke”. It only leads to idiocy.’

A person wrote: ‘there are some people that are asymptomatic, they don’t show any signs or symptoms of the said flu.’

The commenter above wrote this: ‘From FDA website- “The New York SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel has been designed to minimize the likelihood of false positive test results. However, in the event of a false positive result, risks to patients could include the following: a recommendation for isolation of the patient, monitoring of household or other close contacts for symptoms, patient isolation that might limit contact with family or friends and may increase contact with other potentially COVID-19 patients, limits in the ability to work, the delayed diagnosis and treatment for the true infection causing the symptoms, unnecessary prescription of a treatment or therapy, or other unintended adverse effects. All laboratories using this test must follow the standard… “ Don’t care about woke I’m tryna be informed.’

The person who they were arguing with responded: ‘okay, I don’t know what that whole paragraph was supposed to prove to me. Like I said, testing for a virus and getting a positive is possible without having symptoms. It won’t lead to a false positive. You can’t have a false positive for a virus. It’s highly unlikely. I’m talking getting attacked by a bear while in downtown L.A unlikely. False positives can arrive in other tests for pregnancy, cancer etc are more possible due to similar chemical compounds appearing or the complexity of the screening, biopsy etc.’

