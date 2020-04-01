kevin-durant-&-other-nba-players-are-competing-in-an-official-nba-2k-tournament

Yesterday, the NBA and its players association announced that 16 current NBA players would be competing in the first-ever, official NBA 2k players tournament. The tournament will begin on Friday, April 3 and will be aired on ESPN and ESPN2.

The participating players, which includes the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, will compete in a single-elimination, player-only tournament on Xbox One. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, while the semis and finals will be best of three games.

Each of the players has been seeded based on their NBA 2k in-game rating first, and then by their tenure in the league. The winner of the tournament will be crowned NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

Below are all participating players and their seeding:

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)

2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)

12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)

14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

16. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

For the full schedule of games, head to NBA.com.

