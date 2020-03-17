kevin-durant-among-four-brooklyn-nets-with-covid-19

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is one of those Nets players affected.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant reportedly told Charania.

The Nets added all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

There was some criticism at the Brooklyn Nets from the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others in US media for the team testing asymptomatic players when COVID-19 test kits are in such short supply.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers.

The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Kevin Durant (AAP)

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.