Kevin de Bruyne with the family for the Ballon d’Or: his children, sacred little blond heads very cute!

Dream evening last night in Paris where the cream of world football gathered for the famous Ballon d’Or ceremony. An event eagerly awaited by all sports lovers, who wanted to know who would be crowned best player of the season. This year, the suspense was not really there as Karim Benzema flew over the season and very quickly emerged as the big favourite. It is therefore quite natural that he went on the stage of the Châtelet theater to receive his prize, under the eyes of his son Ibrahim and all his family.

Author of a long and beautiful speech, the Frenchman did not spare his coach during a sequence that caused quite a stir. Behind Karim Benzema in the ranking, we find the Senegalese Sadio Mané and on the third step, we find the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne. A player who has been making Manchester City happy for over seven years now and who many consider to be the best midfielder in the world. Last night, he had not come to Paris alone since he was accompanied by his wife Michèle Lacroix and their children. The little family posed for photographers on the red carpet (photos can be found in the slideshow) for a very cute sequence.

Proud is too weak a word to express how I feel about you Kevin

In a relationship since 2014 with the superb brunette, Kevin de Bruyne married her in June 2017 and together they have 3 children, two of whom were present last night with them. Two adorable little blondes who already look a lot like their parents. On her Instagram account, Michèle Lacroix posted other photos of this beautiful family evening and she also had a nice thought for her husband. “What party… Proud is too weak a word to express how I feel about you Kevin. We will always be on your team. We love you”writes the Belgian, followed by more than 355,000 subscribers on Instagram.