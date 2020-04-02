🔥Kevin de Bruyne warns of injury crisis if Premier League season returns too soon🔥

Kevin de Bruyne warns football is facing its own mass injury outbreak as authorities desperately try to resume the season.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 due to coronavirus, with no guarantees as to when it will be able to resume.

Top flight clubs and the FA remain determined to complete the campaign, which will see Liverpool win their first title for 30 years.

But Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne has revealed his fears for players, who are currently being forced to carry out individual training plans at home during the UK lockdown.

Pep Guardiola is holding daily updates with his squad, with clubs expected to be able to get straight back into action as soon Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

But De Bruyne told HLN: “I have no idea when we will be playing again. You haven’t played for six weeks.

“Normally you’d need a preparation of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately then everybody will be injured after a few games.

“I know that there’s lots of money involved. But I think that waiting so long to make a decision can cause issues next season. There won’t be a long summer break and you can just postpone everything.

“I would feel sad if the season is stopped after such a good year, but if it avoids issues for next season, it must be done.”

De Bruyne’s City team-mate Kyle Walker also says sport needs to be put into perspective.

“Football has to take a back step for now because that is the least important thing on everyone’s mind in the football world,” he said. “The health of family members and other people’s family members is the most important.

“But, I hope, and I am sure everybody else hopes, that football will come back and we will be able to finish off the season, but if it is not a possibility, then everyone does understand that people’s health is more important than a game of sport.”