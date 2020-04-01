🔥Kevin de Bruyne raves about Jadon Sancho after recalling Manchester United target's Man City training days🔥

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, describing him as a “crazy” talent.

The 20-year-old has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 15 in just 23 Bundesliga games.

The Englishman has subsequently been linked with a number of Premier League teams, with Chelsea and Man United both interested in the £120million England forward.

Sancho – who left Man City for Germany in 2017 – crossed paths briefly with De Bruyne during his time at The Etihad, with the Belgian revealing he was impressed by the youngster during training.

Speaking to Belgian team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alex Witsel live on Instagram, De Bruyne revealed just how stunned he was by the soon-to-be superstar.

“He is crazy,” De Bruyne said. “It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone – unbelievable.

“Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him.

“Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!’

England team-mate Marcus Rashford has also been full of praise for the talented youngster, stating he would love to see Sancho join United.

He said: “It would be good, Sancho’s a great player, he’s sort of like the new-generation player.

In Pictures | Manchester United’s summer transfer targets

“It’s definitely exciting to watch him becoming the player that he’s becoming, so credit to him.

“Hopefully we can play together and that can be good.”