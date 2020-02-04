Kevin Clifton slams Piers Morgan's 'generic' Strictly Come Dancing curse questions

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton shut down Piers Morgan’s questions about the show’s rumoured ‘curse,’ branding them “generic.”

Clifton, who has appeared on the BBC dance competition since 2013 and won the show in 2018 with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

The Strictly ‘curse’ has seen a handful of contestants leave long-term relationships after taking part, with some later dating their dance partners.

Discussing his new stage role in a musical version of The Wedding Singer with Good Morning Britain’s Morgan and Susanna Reid, who he was paired with on Strictly in 2013, Clifton was keen for the conversation to remain on his theatrical venture on Tuesday morning.

Unimpressed: Clifton brushed off Morgan’s questions (Rex Features)

“You spent 10 hours a day, weeks in, week out, with your body compressed very closely to a very attractive woman,” Morgan noted, adding: “Temptation, surely?”

“So The Wedding Singer opens tonight which is what we’re here to talk about, Piers,” Clifton replied, prompting the presenter to ask why he was “avoiding my question.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley (PA)

“Because it’s generic,” he hit back. “It’s been the same question every journalist who hasn’t got a better question has asked for 10 years.”

“The reason everyone is asking is because there genuinely is a Strictly curse,” Morgan reasoned. “It happens time and again.”

Reid then chimed in to tell Clifton: “It did happen on our year, didn’t it?”

The dancer then joked that the same thing “happens on Good Morning Britain as well,” much to Reid’s horror.

Clifton later reflected on the interview on Twitter, when he retweeted a fan’s comment that criticised the presenters for not talking “about his up and coming projects” and branded the segment “like watching Loose Women.”

He added: “Yeah Kev come tell us about starring in the musical The Wedding Singer.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.