kevin-bacon-launches-six-degrees-of-social-distancing-game

Hollywood celebrities are doing a lot to pitch in with the social distancing effort amid the coronavirus outbreak. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s been feeding donkeys and ponies in his kitchen and blasting spring breakers from his hot tub. Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner are reading kids stories on Instagram for charity. Kumail Nanjiani’s been detailing just how important this effort is to those with immunocompromised loved ones. Gal Gadot is creating montaged melodies with some famous friends, and all manner of musicians are performing free concerts to keep us entertained during the shutdown. But Kevin Bacon’s submission to the cause is perhaps the cleverest of all. See, for decades, the unofficial game of fame has been “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” which challenges film fans to find the connection between any other famous actor and the long-time movie and TV star. So, on Wednesday, Bacon launched his own spin-off of that game on Instagram, challenging six fellow famous people — in this case, Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, and David Beckham — to share their staying at home stories and get six others involved.A Bunch of Artists Are Streaming Free Concerts Amid Coronavirus Isolation

In a video posted to Instagram, Bacon explained, “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re gonna slow down the spread of this coronavirus.” He also listed wife Kyra Sedgwick as a reason for staying home on a chalkboard. “Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good!” Bacon added in the comments on his post.Well played, Kevin Bacon.

