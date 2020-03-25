Kesha Turns Her Viral Jerry Seinfeld Hug Rejection Video Into A Hilarious Social Distancing Joke

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
kesha-turns-her-viral-jerry-seinfeld-hug-rejection-video-into-a-hilarious-social-distancing-joke

In 2017, Kesha experienced Jerry Seinfeld in his purest form. In a viral video, she saw Seinfeld being interviewed at a charity event, so she excitedly approached him and asked for a hug. While most people might just oblige in that situation, Seinfeld politely refused and did so multiple times as Kesha tried to get him to hug her.

It was a hilarious moment, and now Kesha has expertly referenced it and given it new life in these times of social distancing: Today, she shared a looping clip of the video and captioned it, “Now I get it.”

Not long after the moment happened, Kesha discussed what went through her head in the immediate aftermath, saying, “I instantly was like, ‘Oh, f*ck me, I somehow ended up in my very own mini episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds. I should [have known better], I’ve seen every episode a thousand times. […] That’s why I was trying to attack him, yes! That’s why I wanted a hug so hard. Anyways, he’s just not a huggy guy, it’s fine. […] I’ve seen the hugging episode. That was my fault.”
Seinfeld also previously offered his on-brand take on the situation, saying, “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

You May Also Like

brian-de-palma-isn’t-happy-with-modern-movies:-they-all-look-the-same

Brian de Palma Isn’t Happy with Modern Movies: They All Look The Same

the-pending-coronavirus-bailout-should-force-airlines-to-care-about-their-customers-again

The Pending Coronavirus Bailout Should Force Airlines To Care About Their Customers Again

a-‘contagion’-medical-consultant-has-contracted-coronavirus-and-has-an-urgent-plea-for-the-us.

A ‘Contagion’ Medical Consultant Has Contracted Coronavirus And Has An Urgent Plea For The U.S.

the-best-hip-hop-dance-challenges-on-tiktok

The Best Hip-Hop Dance Challenges On TikTok

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *