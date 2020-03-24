kesha-teased-an-unreleased-song-about-nicolas-cage,-and-it’s-kind-of-a-banger

Kesha is coming off the release of her new album, High Road in January and had a big tour planned with Big Freedia for 2020. But, apparently, that isn’t stopping her from creating new music just a few months and weeks later. In a recent Instagram story, Kesha shared what appears to be an unreleased song, and it’s about Nicolas Cage. The iconic action star is, of course, a beloved actor who has starred in a huge number of hit films, and her new songs seems to reference that legacy, invoking it as a flex.

“B*tch I’m a national treasure …. I’m on some Nicolas Cage sh*t,” go a few choice lines from the song, which is previewed in the impermanent form of an Instagram story, but was almost immediately captured by fans on Twitter:

Given the visuals and clips of dialogue from Cage himself incorporated into this preview, it’s very likely that Nic has already aware of the song and potentially signed off on it. After all, he and Kesha were spotted together at the premiere for his new movie, Color Of Space, and later seen together partying with Marilyn Manson in tow, too:

Nic Cage, Alex Wolff , pop star Kesha and rock star Marilyn Manson at the “Color out of Space” premiere event. Epitome of cool. pic.twitter.com/UqVgoMeym0

— NouveauShamanicNews (@stanleygoodsp12) January 15, 2020

That is definitely a crew I would want to hang out with, and this song is kind of a banger. Here’s hoping Cage is down and we get a full video soon.