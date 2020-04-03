kerry-washington-and-reese-witherspoon-talk-about-their-new-show-“little-fires-everywhere”

Little Fires Everywhere is a drama web series based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name. It is a production of Hulu. It centres around the two characters Elena Richardson and Mia Warren. Both of the women keep provoking each other and just have a really hostile relationship.

The lead characters are Elena Richardson who lives with her family in Shaker Heights, Ohio and Mia Warren who is a single mother to her fifteen year old daughter Pearl. Their lives clash with each other and twist the perception they have of their situation.

Elena Richardson is played by Reese Witherspoon and Mia Warren is played by Kerry Washington. Both of them are also producers for the show. However their hostile on-screen relationship doesn’t follow them into their real life.

Witherspoon said that she loves how the responsibility is shared between them and how it makes it easier to handle. Washington in turn said for Witherspoon that one can’t trust people in this business but she completely trusts her.

Witherspoon said that there has been newfound confidence in female actors after the recent events of Time’s Up. Due to that many of them have come together to maintain a safe workplace for women in this industry.

Washington said about the book Little Fires Everywhere that it deals heavily with social and class differences and also with racial issues and immigration.

The creator and showrunner of the series Liz Tigelaar said that she was very excited to work on the series and show it to Ng. She said that Ng was very generous during the filming of the series.

Witherspoon has her own production company, Hello Sunshine, and she says that it is fortunate that she can generate her own work now after being in this industry for so long.

